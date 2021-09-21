Racism, climate and divisions top UN agenda as leaders meet

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the pandemic was a reminder “that the entire world are part of a big family.”

“But the solidarity test that we were put to failed us miserably,” he said. “It is a disgrace for humanity that vaccine nationalism is still being carried on through different methods,” and underdeveloped countries and poor segments of societies have been “literally left to their fate in the face of the pandemic.”

As for the climate crisis, Erdogan said whoever did the most damage to nature, the atmosphere and water, “and whoever has wildly exploited natural resources” should make the greatest contribution to fighting global warming.

“Unlike the past, this time no one can afford the luxury to say, 'I’m powerful so I will not pay the bill’ because climate change will treat mankind quite equally,” the Turkish leader said. “The duty for all of us is to take measures against this enormous threat, with a fair burden-sharing.”

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis did find something positive from the COVID-19 crisis.

“While the pandemic affected almost all aspects of our lives,” he said, “it also provided us with opportunities to learn, adapt and do things better.”