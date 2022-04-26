'Remain in Mexico' goes to Supreme Court; Biden issues 1st pardons; Depp finishes 4 days on stand

Today is Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
A cold front will bring rain, storms, and cool temperatures for the Northeast as the central US sees a critical fire threat. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, April 26
The Supreme Court is questioning lower-court orders that have blocked the Biden administration from ending a controversial Trump-era immigration program for asylum-seekers. Questions from conservative and liberal justices during nearly two hours of oral arguments on Tuesday suggested that the court could free the administration to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office. After Texas and Missouri sued, lower courts required immigration officials to reinstate it, though the current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than its predecessor.
President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. The administration is trying to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus. Paxlovid is produced by Pfizer and was first approved in December. Supply of the regimen was initially very limited. But as COVID-19 cases across the country have fallen and manufacturing has increased, it is now far more abundant. The White House said Tuesday it is moving to raise awareness of the pill and taking steps to make it easier to access.
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, seemingly intent on making the old new again, has successfully arranged to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. His stated aim is to turn it into a haven for free speech. But the social platform has been down this road before, and it didn’t end well last time. While Musk’s pitch may sound straightforward, neither tech giants and nor entrepreneurs have managed to make a free-for-all digital meeting ground work in practice. In past flirtations with light-touch moderation, harassment and misinformation have overwhelmed many, driving away users, advertisers or both.
The U.S. is pressing its allies to move “heaven and earth” to keep Kyiv well-supplied with the weapons it needs to repel Russian forces, as Moscow rains fire on eastern and southern Ukraine. In other developments, Poland and Bulgaria say the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies to the two NATO countries starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war. Moscow has warned that the flow of weapons could trigger a wider war. Those concerns grew in Moldova, where explosions hit the separatist region of Trans-Dniester for a second straight day. Russian forces also hit a strategic railroad bridge in the south. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that more help for Ukraine is on the way and that the West wants to ensure Russia won't be able to “bully” its neighbors.
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police have identified Christopher Schurr as the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya three weeks ago. Lyoya was a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. Grand Rapids Chief Eric Winstrom had declined to name the officer but changed course Monday. Schurr has been a Grand Rapids officer since 2015. He grew up in the area and was a star pole vaulter at Siena Heights, a small Michigan college. In 2014, Schurr told Vaulter Magazine that he was getting married in Kenya because he couldn't afford a wedding celebration and take a separate trip to Africa to build homes. So he was going to do both at the same time.
Workers put up fencing and police restricted who could leave a locked-down area in Beijing on Tuesday. Authorities in the Chinese capital were stepping up efforts to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak like the one that has all but shut down the city of Shanghai. People lined up for throat swabs across much of Beijing as mass testing was expanded to 11 of the city’s 16 districts. Another 22 cases were found in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 92 since the outbreak was discovered five days ago. Fears of a total lockdown have been fed by disruptions in the supply of food, medicine and daily necessities in Shanghai.
Officials say firefighters are taking advantage of higher humidity and calmer winds Monday to try to contain a wildfire in rural southwestern Nebraska that has killed one person and injured at least 15 firefighters. Jonathan Ashford is a spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team. He tells The Associated Press that more than 80 people were helping fight the fire known as the Road 702 Fire. It had burned nearly 65 square miles in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties by late Sunday. Fire officials initially reported the fire was more than 78 square miles, but Ashford said aerial mapping Sunday gave a more accurate size of the fire. Ashford says at least six homes have been destroyed.
Actor Johnny Depp has concluded a grueling four days on the witness stand in his libel suit against his ex-wife. In testimony Monday in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, Depp told jurors in a calm voice that he filed his suit against Amber Heard because it was his best chance to reclaim his reputation. Just hours earlier they heard audio clips of him berating his wife with coarse vulgarities. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory Monday night.
***
MORNING LISTEN
Our second episode of the Across the Sky podcast dropped and focuses on spring pollen, allergies and related topics with special guest Theresa Crimmins, Director for the USA National Phenology Network who has been with the organization since 2007.
People are also reading…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1994, voting began in South Africa’s first all-race elections, resulting in victory for the African National Congress and the inauguration …
In 1964, the Boston Celtics capture their sixth consecutive NBA title with a 105-99 victory over the San Francisco Warriors in Game 5 of the f…
***