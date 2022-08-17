Results from Tuesday's primaries; Giuliani set to testify; over-the-counter hearing aids on way

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Heat continues for the West for the next couple of days as rain and cooler air hits the South and Central Plains. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN: "ACROSS THE SKY" PODCAST

Our guest today is Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes (aka CAR-CAH) at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Warren was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Air Force in 1985, worked on the air as a meteorologist in Dayton, Ohio, in the 1990s, and joined the Hurricane Hunters of the Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron in 1998.

Before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2012, he flew into some of the most historic hurricanes on record: Floyd, Ivan, Rita and Wilma.

In this second episode of a two-part series, Madden talks about the lightning he saw flying into Hurricane Rita and other aspects of his career.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 17 The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tim Tebow, ending the NFL career of the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end …

Today in sports history: Aug. 17 In 1933, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees plays his 1,308th straight game to break Everett Scott’s record of 1,307. See more sports moments …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...