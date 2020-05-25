Running on empty? Charity events wary in time of COVID-19

Schneider described the 3-Day event as the “heart and soul” of the organization and it has been canceled this year, a huge blow to peer-to-peer fundraising. Schneider said she is confident that because of the often personal relationship between participants and breast cancer — be they survivors or caregivers or family members — the support will return.

Still, even as parts of the nation open back up, she is unsure whether the 30 spring fundraising events that were pushed to this fall will actually take place.

“Who knows what will happen 120 days from now?” she said.

Riecke plans to be there whenever WORK returns to Haiti. If it's next year, fine. If it's not, she plans to bring attention to the organization's mission in whatever small way she can.

While she didn't get to spend eight days on the island meeting the families WORK is helping, she did get to run 20 of the 200 miles with her dog Reese. She did get to hug her boyfriend at the end. She still raised money for something that has come to mean a great deal.

Maybe there's a metaphor in there between the training required to complete the “Run Across Haiti” — or any race for that matter — and what the nation is currently going through.