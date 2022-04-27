Russia cuts off Poland, Bulgaria from its gas; new McCarthy tapes; America's spring wildfires

Today is Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Conditions begin to deteriorate for the Southwest on Wednesday as the fire risk increases. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the next couple days.
Russia has opened a new front in its war over Ukraine, cutting two European Union nations that staunchly back Kyiv off from its gas. That represents a dramatic escalation in a conflict that is increasingly becoming a wider battle with the West. One day after the United States and Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin upped the ante, using its most essential export as leverage. European gas prices shot up on the news. European leaders denounced it as “blackmail.”
Polish and Bulgarian leaders have accused Moscow of using natural gas to blackmail their countries. Russia’s state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying the two European nations on Wednesday. The gas cutoff came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “unfriendly” foreign customers would need to start paying for gas in rubles, Russia’s currency. Gazprom said in a statement that it hadn’t received any payments from Poland and Bulgaria since April 1. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Poland’s parliament that he thinks the suspension was revenge for new sanctions against Russia that Warsaw imposed over the war in Ukraine. Lawmakers stood and applauded when he said that Russia’s “gas blackmail” wouldn't affect Poland.
The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place. That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found that people 65 or older feel much better prepared to age in their own homes than those 50-64. Among those 65 or older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible. But among those 50-64, it's noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10. The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol is redoubling its efforts to have GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appear for an interview. The push comes amid new revelations about McCarthy's private conversations over the deadly attack. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Tuesday that the panel may issue a second request to McCarthy, who has declined to voluntarily appear. The panel also wants to hear from a widening group of House Republican lawmakers. In a Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording released Tuesday by The New York Times, McCarthy tells fellow Republican leaders that Trump’s House allies are “putting people in jeopardy” with their public comments.
Fire crews that took advantage of a break in the weather in their battle to contain large fires in the West and Plains states fear the return of stronger winds could spread the flames further. Officials say a southwestern Nebraska wildfire that killed a former volunteer fire chief last week and destroyed several homes is about half contained. Officials say strong winds blew into southwest Nebraska Tuesday but crews were able to keep the fire within its original perimeter and no new injuries or damage to building was reported. Crews in the West continue working to corral blazes in northern New Mexico that have charred a combined 225 square miles over recent days. Several small villages are threatened and evacuations remain in place.
Police and new fencing are restricting who can leave a locked-down area in Beijing, where authorities are trying to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak. People lined up for throat swabs Tuesday as mass-testing expanded to most of the Chinese capital. Beijing has reported 92 cases of coronavirus infection in five days, a relatively tiny figure in a city with 21 million residents. But China trying to eliminate outbreaks entirely in contrast to how much of the world is trying to live with the virus. That zero-tolerance policy has virtually shut down China's largest city, Shanghai, for three weeks, disrupting food supplies for residents as well as global supply chains.
Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin say they've arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim. The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Police said her death was a homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm during a brief news conference Tuesday evening declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect was related to Lily or where the arrest occurred. He said there was no longer any danger to the public. Kelm says officers executed a search warrant at an address in the block where Lily had gone to visit her aunt on Sunday, when she went missing.
Officials say a loaded gun was found in North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s carry-on bag at an airport security checkpoint. It's the second time in a little more than a year that a weapon has been found in his possession at an airport in his home state. Transportation Security Administration spokesperson R. Carter Langston said that when Cawthorn went through a Charlotte Douglas International Airport checkpoint with the gun Tuesday morning, TSA officers notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police say Cawthorn acknowledged that the gun was his and he was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property.
SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. The Falcon rocket blasted off before dawn Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The crew includes the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, NASA's Jessica Watkins. Also on board: the European Space Agency's lone female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy. It's the first time NASA has sent up a crew comprised equally of men and women. They should reach the space station Wednesday night.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored on a layup with a second left, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to edge the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 on Tuesday night and grab a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
