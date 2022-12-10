Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; World Cup updates; and more of today's top news

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance.
The latest battles of Russia's 9 1/2 month war in Ukraine have centered on four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin triumphantly — and illegally — claimed to have annexed in late September. The fighting indicates Russia's struggle to establish control of those regions and Ukraine's persistence to reclaim them.
Zelenskyy said the situation "remains very difficult" in several frontline cities in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk provinces. Together, the provinces make up the Donbas, an expansive industrial region bordering Russia that Putin identified as a focus from the war's outset and where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014.
"Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, naming cities that have again found themselves in the crosshairs. "The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins."
Some buildings remain standing in Bakhmut, and the remaining residents still mill about the streets. But like Mariupol and other contested cities, it endured a long siege and spent weeks without water and power even before Moscow launched massive strikes to take out public utilities across Ukraine.
Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup by beating England 2-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar. It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead. France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Ecstatic Moroccans have poured into the streets of their capital and other cities in the North African country to celebrate the national soccer team’s historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup. Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0 in Qatar to become the first African and the first Arab team to reach the semifinals at the soccer tournament. The capital of Rabat was bursting with joy while Morocco fans also celebrated in the streets of Doha and in cities across Europe. Other fans from the Middle East and Africa who have adopted the Atlas Lions as their team were also jubilant.
American soccer writer Grant Wahl has been honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar was left at the media seat that had been assigned to the 49-year-old journalist. He died while working at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday. FIFA says “tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here." Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday at Lusail Stadium.
Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week. That was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber, and not because of any large-scale problems with voting. And that's prompting Georgia Republicans to say concerns over a 2021 law that imposed several new restrictions on voting were overblown. Voting rights and community groups say their grassroots efforts to work around the new restrictions were key to the relatively strong turnout. But they also say they don’t know how many people might have been deterred from voting due to the new restrictions.
President Joe Biden will soon sign legislation to protect gay unions even if the U.S. Supreme Court revisits its ruling supporting a nationwide right of same-sex couples to marry. It's the latest piece of Biden's legacy on gay rights, which includes his unexpected endorsement of marriage equality on national television a decade ago when he was vice president. Although gay marriage is no longer as contentious as it once was, Biden will be signing the new law amid a backlash on the right over issues of gender identity. That's heightened fears about the durability of the country's changes on civil rights and other issues, too.
PHOENIX — Less than three days after Democrats celebrated victory in the final Senate contest of the 2022 midterms, the challenges facing the …
