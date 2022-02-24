 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russia launches attack on Ukraine; ex-cop on trial in Breonna Taylor case; MLB sets Monday deadline

Today is Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Ukraine Tensions

Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. 

Russia attacks Ukraine; 40 killed so far; world condemns aggression

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides on Thursday, an attack that began with explosions before dawn in the capital Kyiv and other cities.

Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people had been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

In a televised address as the attack began, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history.”

Ukrainians started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours.

Click here for our complete coverage on the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Breonna Taylor Ex Officer's Trial

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison prepares to leave the courtroom during a recess, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, during his trial in Louisville, Ky. 

Breonna Taylor's death at center of ex-officer's trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The shooting death of Breonna Taylor was front and center on the first day of a criminal trial for the only police officer charged in the deadly 2020 raid.

Brett Hankison, now a former Louisville police officer, fired 10 shots in the raid, none of which hit Taylor, but prosecutors said they endangered the couple and child who lived next door.

During opening arguments Wednesday, prosecutors told jurors the case is not about the killing of Taylor, who was Black, or police decisions that led to the raid.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, a felony with a range of one to five years in prison.

Baseball Lockout

Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark, left, and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer arrive for contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

MLB: Season to be shortened if no deal by end of Monday

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball said only five days remain to salvage March 31 openers and a full season, telling locked out players that games would be canceled if a labor contract is not agreed to by the end of Monday.

After the third straight day of negotiations with little movement, MLB went public with what it had told the union on Feb. 12.

“A deadline is a deadline. Missed games are missed games. Salary will not be paid for those games,” an MLB spokesman said after Wednesday's bargaining ended. The spokesman spoke on behalf of MLB on the condition the spokesman not be identified by name.

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 24

UN food agency says 13 million Yemenis may face starvation

UN food agency says 13 million Yemenis may face starvation

  • By MAAD AL-ZIKRY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The head of the U.N. food agency has warned that 13 million Yemenis are headed for starvation due to a protracted civil co…

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Carnival

Female revelers walk at the Cologne Cathedrat at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine much less revelers came for the street carnival, when in the past hundreds of thousands celebrated in the streets of Cologne. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 24

Today in history: Feb. 24

In 2002, the Salt Lake City Olympics came to a close, the same day Canada won its first hockey gold in 50 years (the U.S. won silver) and thre…

Today in sports history: Feb. 24

Today in sports history: Feb. 24

The United States hockey team wins the gold medal with a 4-2 victory over Finland at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. See more sports …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

