Today is Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Feb. 10
Russian forces have unleashed a barrage of missile and drone strikes against targets in eastern and southern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military said the Kremlin’s forces focused their bombardments early Friday on Ukraine’s industrial east, especially the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces. A new Moscow push has been brewing for days and appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion. The barrage struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast, and hit energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast. Air raid sirens went off across much of the country. The bombardments could be an effort by Russia to soften up Ukraine’s defenses ahead of a ground assault, which Kyiv believes Moscow is planning.
Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey, pulling several people from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria. The area is home to more than 13.5 million people. With morgues and cemeteries overwhelmed, bodies lay wrapped in blankets, rugs and tarps in the streets of some cities. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but was still struggling to reach many people in need. Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Assad made his first public appearance in an earthquake-devastated area of the country.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the subpoena who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday to discuss a sensitive issue. The subpoena to Pence as part of the investigation by special counsel Jack Smith was served in recent days. The extraordinary scenario of a former vice president potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Pence considers launching a 2024 Republican presidential bid against Trump.
Some voters in last year's midterm elections were open to supporting Democrats even if they weren’t fond of President Joe Biden. Roughly 1 in 6 voters for Democratic House candidates said they disapproved of Biden's job performance, but most said Biden wasn't a factor in their midterm decision. The findings from AP VoteCast are a warning sign for both parties at the outset of the 2024 presidential campaign. For Republicans, a stream of attacks on Biden may have little effect on voters concerned about GOP contenders who are too extreme. But for Biden, the surprisingly strong Democratic performance last year might not translate into energy around his reelection.
President Joe Biden is welcoming Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the White House for wide-ranging talks. The leaders are expected to discuss efforts to safeguard democracy, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and climate change, including efforts to stem deforestation of the Amazon. Friday’s Oval Office talks come just over a month after Lula’s swearing-in and the failed attempt to topple his presidency. The visit is meant to spotlight that Brazil’s democracy remains resilient and that relations between the Americas’ two biggest democracies are back on track. Lula’s also looking to secure ringing support for the legitimacy of his presidency as unease continues at home.
One of three Memphis Police officers who initially detained Tyre Nichols last month approached Nichols’ car while brandishing his gun. According to documents released by the city on Thursday, Preston Hemphill later admitted that he did not witness the reckless driving that was the justification for detaining Nichols. That traffic stop quickly escalated into a beating involving other police officers and Nichols died three days later. Hemphill was fired last week. The new information about Hemphill's actions is contained in a request from the Memphis police chief to prevent Hemphill from working in law enforcement again.
District of Columbia police say they have arrested a suspect in an assault on Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota. Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her Washington apartment building around 7:10 a.m. Thursday, police say, but the assailant fled when she defended herself. Craig suffered bruises while escaping serious injury in the attack, which did not appear to be politically motivated, her chief of staff says. Members of Congress have faced a sharp rise in threats since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. The Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday night it had arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, of no fixed address, and charged him with simple assault.
U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders. The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks totaling more than $15,000 were from a checkbook that had been stolen from him. That’s according to a lawyer who said she helped Santos with the case. The theft charges were first reported Thursday by Politico. A lawyer for Santos did not return a message and a congressional aide declined to comment. The case adds to the controversy surrounding the first-term Long Island congressman, who faces multiple investigations and has acknowledged lying about elements of his life story.
Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Damar Hamlin has made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, joining the first responders onstage at the “NFL Honors” who helped save his life. The Buffalo Bills safety received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday, a little more than a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. He appeared again at “NFL Honors” on Thursday night after the first responders were recognized. Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with a Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1962, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States, a…
In 1971, former infielder Bill White becomes the first Black announcer in MLB history, signing to join the New York Yankees WPIX broadcast tea…
***