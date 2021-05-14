Russian bailiffs show up at US broadcaster's office

In a call with reporters, Fly said that the broadcaster has refused to pay the fines because it considers them unlawful.

“We have been very clear throughout this that we will not pay these fines,” he said. “We believe that the labeling is illegitimate, it violates Russia's own constitution. We aren't going to back down in the face of this pressure.”

The broadcaster has asked the European Court of Human Rights to order Russia to refrain from enforcing the fines until the court can make a full ruling on Roskomnadzor’s moves, which RFE/RL contends violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

RFE/RL isn't alone in facing the “foreign agent” labeling, Over the past weeks, the Russian Justice Ministry has designated online media outlet Meduza, Moscow-based First Anticorruption Media (PASMI), and Netherlands-based VTimes.io as “foreign agents.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned Russia’s mounting pressure on the media as a sign of the Kremlin’s weakness.

