S&P 500 ends August higher, its 7th straight monthly gain

“The market is still really dealing and grappling with the question of what direction are we taking,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Investors are gauging which areas of the market are poised to benefit in the coming months as supply constraints continue to hamper some industries while COVID-19 continues to threaten the economic recovery, he said. The uncertainty has contributed to shifting gains for services-oriented and industrial companies that typically do well in a growing economy.

Despite the choppiness, the market is on pace to close out August on a positive note. The S&P 500 is up 2.9% in August, while the Nasdaq is up 4.1%. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its seventh straight monthly gain, which would be the longest such streak since early 2018.

The market has been lifted by a number of factors this month. Corporate earnings came in much better than expected, giving investors confidence to pay premium prices for an already lofty market. Also the Federal Reserve has made it clear that it believes inflation will be temporary and any pullback of financial support from the central bank would be gradual.