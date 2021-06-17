Scotch whisky makers welcome suspension of costly US tariffs

“With the end of this dispute, a new free trade agreement with Australia that removes remaining tariffs on U.K. spirits and the opening of trade talks with India, the largest whisky market in the world, the U.K.’s newly independent trade policy is now bringing major benefits for Scotch and Scotland,” said Menezes, whose company's stable of single malt whiskies includes Talisker and Laphroaig.

The Scottish National Party, which runs the devolved administration in Scotland, urged more support from the British government to help businesses that suffered.

“Whilst this announcement is very welcome after months of cross-party campaigning, the losses to Scotch whisky exports have been eye-watering, and it will take time for the industry to get back on its feet," lawmaker David Linden said.

Under Thursday's agreement, the U.K. will suspend for five years the 25% tariffs on U.S. rum, brandy and vodka. American whiskeys though will continue to face a 25% tariff in the U.K. imposed in connection with the steel and aluminum dispute between the EU and the U.S.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States welcomed Thursday's deal and hoped that a resolution can soon be found to lift the tariffs on American whiskeys, which it said have contributed to a 53% decline in exports to the U.K.