Scott Smith, AP reporter in Venezuela, dies at 50

Prior to the AP, Smith spent more than a decade at The Record newspaper in Stockton, California. His reporting on the so-called “Speed Freak” serial killings led authorities to unearth five victims, including the remains of three women.

He volunteered for the Peace Corps after graduating from California State University, Chico, where he earned a master’s degree in literature. He was sent to Uzbekistan, then emerging from Soviet rule, where he taught English. Later he ran a non-profit training Uzbek journalists on how to gather news free of government censors.

A common love of music — he played trumpet in several bands — endeared him to Hugo Méndez, a taxi driver the AP hired to pick Smith up at the airport upon his arrival in Caracas. Méndez was listening to jazz and Smith took note.

“Miles Davis?” was about all Méndez could understand of Smith’s then-rusty Spanish. Despite the language barrier, within a few hours the two were eating pork rinds and greasy soup at a food stall in one of Caracas’ toughest neighborhoods — Smith betraying none of the nervousness he surely felt in what was then dubbed the world’s most violent city. Over time, he'd develop a deep affection for his new home.