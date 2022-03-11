 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Senate OKs Ukraine aid, huge spending bill; minority miscount in 2020 census; 'Sesame Street' star dies

  • 0

Today is Friday, March 11, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

As a potent winter storm continues to strengthen, over 70 million Americans across much of the Central and Eastern U.S. are under winter weather alerts. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam breaks down the details and the severe storm threat for the South.

***

TOP STORIES

Russia Ukraine congress

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, Assistant Majority Leader Patty Murray, D-Wash., left, and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., right, speaks after the Democratic strategy meeting at the Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Washington. 

Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies easily won final congressional approval, hitching a ride on a government-wide spending bill that's five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties.

People are also reading…

With Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion killing thousands and forcing over 2 million others to flee, the Senate approved the $1.5 trillion overall legislation by a 68-31 bipartisan margin late Thursday. Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions, but they've rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine, whose stubborn resilience against brutal force has been inspirational for many voters.

“We promised the Ukrainian people they would not go at it alone in their fight against Putin," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said just before the vote. “And once we pass this funding in a short while, we will keep that promise."

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.

***

2020 Census

FILE - Children play in the yard of a community boxing club Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Somerton, Ariz. 

Some minority groups missed at higher rate in 2020 US census

Black, Hispanic and American Indian residents were missed at higher rates than a decade ago during the 2020 census, according to a report released Thursday that evaluated how well the once-a-decade head count tallied every U.S. resident.

Even though the 2020 census missed an unexpectedly small percentage of the total U.S. population given the unprecedented challenges it faced, the increase in undercounts among some minority groups prompted an outcry from civil rights leaders who blamed political interference by the Trump administration, which tried unsuccessfully to add a citizenship question to the census form and cut field operations short.

“These numbers are devastating. Once again, we see an overcount of white Americans and an undercount of Black and Hispanic Americans,” National Urban League CEO Marc Morial said on a call with reporters. “I want to express in the strongest possible terms our outrage.”

***

Obit Emilio Delgado

In this photo provided by Sesame Workshop, Emilio Delgado poses for a picture at Kaufman Astoria Studios while filming the 50th season of "Sesame Street," in October 2018. 

Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street' for 45 years, dies

Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children's lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday.

His wife, Carol Delgado, told The Associated Press that Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma at their home in New York. He was 81.

As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican American, got to play an ordinary, non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such depictions were few and far between on TV, for adults or children.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Friday, March 11

Harris: US dedication to collective NATO defense 'ironclad'
Government & Politics
AP

Harris: US dedication to collective NATO defense 'ironclad'

  • By AAMER MADHANI and CHRIS MEGERIAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that Washington’s dedication to the collective defense of NATO is “ironclad” as she visited allied Romania, which has experienced a flood of refugees from neighboring Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion there.

Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
Government & Politics
AP

Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill

  • By ALAN FRAM - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies easily won final congressional approval, hitching a ride on a government-wide spending bill that's five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties.

US slashes Russia trade status, bans its alcohol and seafood
Government & Politics
AP

US slashes Russia trade status, bans its alcohol and seafood

  • By JOSH BOAK, CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Friday the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

Some minority groups missed at higher rate in 2020 US census
National
AP

Some minority groups missed at higher rate in 2020 US census

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Black, Hispanic and American Indian residents were missed at higher rates than a decade ago during the 2020 census, according to a report released Thursday that evaluated how well the once-a-decade head count tallied every U.S. resident.

EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks

EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks

  • By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief said Friday that “a pause” was needed in ongoing talks over Iran'…

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
National
AP

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

  • By DON BABWIN and KATHLEEN FOODY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice. Smollett responded by defiantly maintaining his innocence and suggesting he could be killed in jail.

Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street' for 45 years, dies
Obituaries
AP

Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street' for 45 years, dies

  • Updated
  • 0

(AP) — Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children's lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday.

Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season
Health & Fitness
AP

Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century Thursday when the players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

AP source: Chargers acquiring Mack from Bears for 2 picks
National
AP

AP source: Chargers acquiring Mack from Bears for 2 picks

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Since the disappointing end to last season, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley have discussed upgrading a defense that didn't live up to expectations.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Beijing Paralympics Curling

Switzerland's Laurent Kneubuehl plays a stone as his teammates Cynthia Mathez and Patrick Delacretaz assist during their wheelchair curling competition against Estonia at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Beijing. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in sports history: March 11

Today in sports history: March 11

In 2017, Jayson Tatum takes over in the final three minutes, and Duke becomes the first team to win the ACC Tournament with four wins in four …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of the more high-profile targets of political violence when prosecutors say a group of men who were angry about pandemic restrictions plotted to kidnap her. The case didn't surprise many women lawmakers or people who track such attacks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you affected by motion sickness? This could be what causes it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News