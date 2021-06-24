 Skip to main content
Senators taking infrastructure pitch to White House; Harris heading to border; Spears wants life back
alert special report

Senators taking infrastructure pitch to White House; Harris heading to border; Spears wants life back

Portions of the Midwest are facing a flash flood and severe storm threat while the Northwest prepares for another record breaking heatwave. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the details.

Today is Thursday, June 24, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: A bipartisan group of senators will pitch a new infrastructure deal to the White House; Vice President Harris will visit US-Mexico border; and Britney Spears asks judge for her freedom.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Congress Infrastructure

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Congressional negotiators and the White House appear open to striking a roughly $1 trillion deal on infrastructure, but they are struggling with the hard part — deciding who will pay for it. 

Senators push $953B infrastructure plan, raise hope for deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is seeking President Joe Biden’s support for a $953 billion infrastructure plan, raising hopes for a breakthrough agreement after arduous negotiations on his top legislative priority.

Biden has invited members of the group of 21 senators, Republicans and Democrats, to the White House on Thursday. The pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals.

The senators have struggled over how to pay for the new spending. The tentative framework dipped by $20 billion after a shift in funds for broadband internet, according to details from a person familiar with the proposal who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations.

***

Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about voting rights, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. 

Harris to visit US-Mexico border area regarding migration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first visit on Friday to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office, following criticism from members of both parties for failing to go earlier despite her role leading the Biden administration’s response to a steep increase in migration.

Harris will visit the El Paso area, accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to a statement Wednesday from Harris senior adviser Symone Sanders.

Harris has faced months of criticism from Republicans, and even some frustration from those in her own party, for not visiting the area.

***

People Britney Spears

A portrait of Britney Spears looms over supporters and media members outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge Wednesday that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.

Speaking in open court for the first time in the case, Spears condemned her father and others who control the conservatorship, which she said has compelled her to use birth control and take other medications against her will, and prevented her from getting married or having another child.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” the 39-year-old Spears said. “I deserve to have a life."

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Capitol Hill

A rainbow is projected on the floor by the sun passing through windows of the Capitol Visitor Center area of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

+12
Today in history: June 24

Today in history: June 24

Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin A…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

