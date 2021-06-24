Senators taking infrastructure pitch to White House; Harris heading to border; Spears wants life back

Today is Thursday, June 24, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: A bipartisan group of senators will pitch a new infrastructure deal to the White House; Vice President Harris will visit US-Mexico border; and Britney Spears asks judge for her freedom.

TOP STORIES

Senators push $953B infrastructure plan, raise hope for deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is seeking President Joe Biden’s support for a $953 billion infrastructure plan, raising hopes for a breakthrough agreement after arduous negotiations on his top legislative priority.

Biden has invited members of the group of 21 senators, Republicans and Democrats, to the White House on Thursday. The pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals.