Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies.

While business sentiment is improving in some parts of Asia as governments begin easing restrictions put in place to curb coronavirus infections, there is mounting evidence that such disruptions are slowing a return to business as usual.

A quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan released Friday showed sentiment among manufacturers at its highest level in nearly three years. The survey found companies plan to raise investment more than earlier forecast, but that shortages of components were disrupting production.

That dovetailed with data released Thursday that showed Japan’s factory output fell 3.2% in August from the month before. That followed a 1.5% decline in July.

Automakers and producers of IT products and other electrical machinery were the hardest hit.

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. became the latest automaker to idle production lines for a few extra days due to shortfalls in components. Suzuki said in a statement that it expected to suspend operations at a factory in central Japan for an extra three days and to do the same two days at another factory.