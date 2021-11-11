South Africa's last apartheid president dies; 600th space traveler; Luke Combs wins top CMA prize

Today is Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Let's get caught up.
TOP STORIES
South Africa's last apartheid president F.W. de Klerk dies
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died at the age of 85.
De Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the Fresnaye area of Cape Town, a spokesman for the F.W. de Klerk Foundation confirmed on Thursday.
De Klerk was a controversial figure in South Africa where many blamed him for violence against Black South Africans and anti-apartheid activists during his time in power, while some white South Africans saw his efforts to end apartheid as a betrayal.
SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts into orbit Wednesday night, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years.
The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico and pulled it off.
“It was a great ride, better than we imagined," mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit.
Chris Stapleton takes 6 at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies including song and album of the year and Luke Combs claimed the biggest prize with entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.
Stapleton won song and single of the year for “Starting Over” and album of the year for his record of the same name. He walked away with two more trophies as a producer on the single and album.
He then won male vocalist of the year for the fifth time and it appeared he would sweep the night before Combs swooped in and kept it from becoming a coronation.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1987, following the failure of two Supreme Court nominations, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Judge Anthony M. Kennedy, who…
In 2017, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski becomes the first men’s Division I basketball coach to win 1,000 games at one school. See more sports moments …
