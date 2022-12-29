Southwest cancellations continue amid 'meltdown'; NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated; rapper missing since July. Get your morning headlines.

Today is Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 29
As Southwest Airlines scrambled to get its planes back in the air and its passengers back home heading into Thursday, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken a sharp line with the company. He's pulling no punches, referring to the situation as a complete "meltdown" of the system.
The National Guard is going door to door in parts of Buffalo and its suburbs to check on people who lost power during western New York's deadliest winter storm in decades. Authorities are facing the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow as a deep freeze eases into milder weather. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says officials fear they may find people who died alone or are ailing. Officials say more than three dozen people so far are reported to have died because of the blizzard that raged Friday and Saturday. Temperatures rose above 40 degrees Wednesday and are expected to be in the low 50s by Friday.
Russian missiles struck Ukraine in the biggest wave of strikes in weeks, hitting power stations and other critical infrastructure Thursday during freezing winter weather. Russia fired 69 missiles at energy facilities and Ukrainian forces shot down 54, Ukrainian military chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said. Local officials said attacks killed at least two people around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. The strikes also wounded at least six people across the country, although the toll of the attacks was growing as officials treated the hurt and got a sense of the day’s damage. Russia dispatched explosive drones to selected regions overnight before broadening the barrage, the Ukrainian air force said.
U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is now under investigation by the Nassau County District attorney's office. The development adds to a loudening uproar over revelations that the Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional life when he campaigned successfully for U.S. Congress. Despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal office, Santos has thus far shown no signs of stepping aside — even as he has publicly admitted to a long list of fabrications. He is scheduled to be sworn in Tuesday. If he assumes office, he could face investigations by the House Committee on Ethics and the Justice Department.
Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no reports of new variants to date. But China has been accused of not being forthcoming about the virus since it first surfaced in the country in late 2019. The worry is that it may not be sharing data now on any signs of evolving strains that could spark fresh outbreaks elsewhere. The U.S., Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China.
The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of an anti-tank mine-laying system to Taiwan amid the rising military threat from China. The department on Wednesday said the Volcano system and all related equipment would cost an estimated $180 million. It's capable of scattering anti-tank and anti-personnel mines from either a ground vehicle or helicopter, the type of weapon some experts believe Taiwan needs more of to dissuade or repel a potential Chinese invasion. To advertise that threat, China's military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island it claims is its own territory, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday. China’s military harassment of Taiwan has intensified in recent years.
A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino has injured over 60 people and killed at least 19. Officials warned the death toll would rise after the search for bodies resumes Friday. Banteay Meanchey province’s information department head said the blaze started around midnight Wednesday and was put out over 12 hours later at 2 p.m. Thursday. He said more than 60 people were injured and the death toll was expected to rise once rescuers are able to access victims who were believed to still be under debris or in locked rooms. The Grand Diamond City casino in the bustling town of Poipet is just a short walk from the border checkpoint with Thailand, where casinos are illegal.
A familiar mix of disappointment, patience and determination spread among migrants on Mexico’s northern border waiting to enter the United States as they faced the reality that pandemic-era asylum limits would remain for now. Cautious optimism for an immediate opening had prevailed after a judge ordered in November that a public health rule known as Title 42 authority end Dec. 21. But the U.S. Supreme Court dashed those hopes with a 5-4 decision Tuesday to hear arguments over the policy in February and to keep it in place until they rule.
The family of rapper Theophilus London has filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public’s help to find him. London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to him in July in Los Angeles. That is according to a family statement released Wednesday by Secretly, a music label group that has worked with the rapper. London’s relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week. An LAPD spokesperson confirmed that a report for London was taken.
College bowl roundup: Nix, No. 15 Oregon rally past UNC in Holiday Bowl; Arkansas, Kansas go to 3 OTs
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on fourth down with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis’ PAT bounced off the left upright and went through to give No. 15 Oregon a wild 28-27 victory against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night at Petco Park.
***
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***