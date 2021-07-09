Spelling bee champion makes history with flair; 17 arrests in Haiti assassination; Suns go up 2-0

Today is Friday, July 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here's what you should know today: African American spelling bee champion wins with flair; 17 arrested, including two Americans, in the assassination of Haiti's president; and the Suns take a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks in the NBA Finals.
TOP STORIES
African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage, peppering pronouncer Jacques Bailly with questions about Greek and Latin roots.
Zaila knew she would be the first African American winner of the bee. She knew Black kids around the country were watching Thursday night's ESPN2 telecast, waiting to be inspired and hoping to follow in the footsteps of someone who looked like them. She even thought of MacNolia Cox, who in 1936 became the first Black finalist at the bee and wasn't allowed to stay in the same hotel as the rest of the spellers.
But she never let the moment become too big for her, and when she heard what turned out to be her winning word — “Murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees — she beamed with confidence. It was over.
2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Seventeen suspects have been detained so far in the stunning assassination of Haiti's president, and Haitian authorities say two are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship and Colombia's government says at least six are former members of its army.
Léon Charles, chief of Haiti's National Police, said Thursday night that 15 of the detainees were from Colombia.
The police chief said eight more suspects were being sought and three others had been killed by police. Charles had earlier said seven were killed.
Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
PHOENIX (AP) — The ball went from Chris Paul to Devin Booker and didn't stop moving until Deandre Ayton scored after every Suns player had touched it.
The 10-pass sequence was the prettiest play of the NBA Finals and the kind the one-man show Bucks couldn't dream of.
“We actually talked about that play right after the game, me and Mikal (Bridges), and he was like, ‘I think that was the most pumped I’ve ever been after a play,’” Booker said. “And I was like, me too.”
Imagine the feeling if his team gets two more wins. Booker scored 31 points, Paul had 23 and the Suns beat Milwaukee 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2011, South Sudan became the world’s newest nation, officially breaking away from Sudan after two civil wars over five decades that had cos…
Ten years ago, Derek Jeter homers for his 3,000th hit, making him the first player to reach the mark with the New York Yankees. See more sport…
