St. Patrick's Day celebrations are back; March Madness tips off today; plus more top news

Today is Thursday, March 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A multi-day severe storm threat continues for much of the South, bringing gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes across multiple states. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak St Patricks Day

A parade goer yells during the St. Patrick's Day Parade along South Columbus Drive, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Chicago. 

St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation’s largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.

The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak's progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns.

The full-fledged return of New York’s parade on Thursday coincides with the city’s wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted.

YOUR GUIDE TO TODAY'S NCAA TOURNAMENT ACTION

MORNING LISTEN

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, March 17

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Romania Ukraine Russia War Jews Purim

Children wearing costumes play with a toy lightsaber as Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Romanian Jews dedicated the Purim 5782 celebration to the Ukrainian people, praying for an end to war. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 17

In 2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the NBA as the league’s Board of Governors unanimously approv…

Today in sports history: March 17

In 1897, Bob Fitzsimmons knocks out Jim Corbett to win the world heavyweight title. It's the first boxing match photographed by a motion pictu…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

