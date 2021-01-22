State investigates Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Villanueva pledged transparency with the state and said his department regularly requests for the Department of Justice to monitor its investigations.

“Our Department may finally have an impartial, objective assessment of our operations, and recommendations on any areas we can improve our service to the community,” he said in a statement.

The agency's controversies are not limited to Villanueva, who was elected in 2018 and unseated the then-incumbent sheriff Jim McDonnell. In 2017, former sheriff Lee Baca was sentenced to three years in federal prison for a scheme to hinder an investigation into the department's scandal-ridden jail system.

Becerra said his investigators will not be hampered by the sheriff's terms. They will be able to look into a system of potential abuses going back years to see if the practices conformed with law under previous department leaders, he said.

Becerra is President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A new state attorney general would not affect the state's investigation, he said.