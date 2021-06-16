Stocks fall, yields rise as Fed sees hikes as soon as 2023

“This is not what the market expected," said James McCann, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

As much as anything else, the Fed’s policy to hold short-term interest rates at a record low and to buy $120 billion in bonds each month have helped stocks rally to records. It held the line on both of those Wednesday, but the change in projections is what jarred the market.

A recent burst of inflation has raised concerns that the Fed will have to tighten the spigot on its support. Prices are leaping for used cars, airfares and other things across the economy as it roars out of its pandemic-caused coma. The consumer price index surged 5% in May from a year earlier, for example.

Oracle fell 5.9% for the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after it laid out investment plans that could drag on its upcoming profitability.

Furniture company La-Z-Boy fell 10.6% after warning investors that dramatically higher prices it’s paying for raw materials will drag down how much profit it makes from every $1 of sales.

General Motors rose 1.7% after saying it will raise spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories.

