Stocks claw back some lost ground; GameStop swings wildly

Mike Zigmont, director of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management, said the cascade on Wednesday likely began when larger institutions started taking steps to reduce their exposure to risk at the same time, partly because of the sharp and questionable gains in several stocks. That prompted others in the market to follow suit, accelerating the decline. Similar sentiment may have driven shares higher Thursday.

“You listen to your models and suddenly everybody is de-risking together and everything cascades.” he said. “Then you sleep on it and things don't look so bad.”

Gamestop skidded 44.3% to close at $193.60, after swinging in a gigantic range between $112 and $483. At the beginning of the year it was trading under $18 a share. Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment fell 56.6%, after rising nearly 600% this month alone.

Investors also continued to focus on company earnings. More than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how they fared during the last three months of 2020.