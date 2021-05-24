Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

Smaller company stocks also notched gains. The Russell 2000 index picked up 12.07 points, or 0.5%, to 2,227.34.

The current earnings reporting season is near its end, and companies have been reporting strong results for the first quarter. That has helped reaffirm Wall Street's view that the economic recovery is solid. It has also helped to justify some of the pricey stock values in several sectors, especially technology. Investors will get results from Dell and Salesforce.com this week, among a few others.

“Now we realize there's still some spectacular earnings growth and fundamentals coming from tech and communications and growth stocks in general,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial.

Technology stocks accounted for a big share of the upward move in the market Monday, with semiconductor companies among the big gainers. Nvidia rose 4.1%, while Micron Technology added 2.7%. Among communication stocks, Facebook gained 2.7% and Twitter jumped 4.8%