Stocks climb on Wall Street, notching more record highs

A broad rally on Wall Street pushed stocks higher Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs.

The gains reversed the market's modest losses from a day earlier. Despite a choppy week of trading, the major indexes are on pace for weekly gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, eclipsing its previous all-time high set Tuesday. Technology stocks, retailers and other consumer-facing companies, and communications stocks helped lift the market. Banks made solid gains as long-term bond yields rose, which lenders rely on to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.21% from 1.18% late Wednesday. Only Health care and materials stocks fell.

Encouraging jobs data and a strong batch of corporate earnings reports helped put investors in a buying mood. Traders were also looking ahead to the government's latest monthly national jobs report Friday morning, which should provide insight into how the labor market is faring amid a surge in cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant.