Stocks close higher, led by gains for tech; bond yields drop

The major stock indexes and Treasury yields were little changed shortly after the Federal Reserve issued the minutes from its policymakers' June meeting. The minutes, released at 2 p.m. Eastern, show Fed officials began debating when and how they would reduce the monthly bond purchases that they have used to keep longer-term interest rates in check.

The discussions signal that the Fed is moving closer to a decision to taper those purchases, though most analysts don’t expect a reduction until late this year. After the last meeting, Fed policymakers said they planned to raise interest rates as soon as 2023, which was sooner than the market expected.

Bond yields have moved steadily lower the past month, with a particularly steep drop the past two days. It's an unusual occurrence for the bond market given there's been no economic data to imply an economic slowdown or deflation. In fact, the data for several weeks has shown the opposite — an economic growing quickly out of the pandemic, and inflation tied to demand for raw materials and workers.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was trading at 1.32%, down from 1.37% the day before. A month ago, the 10-year note was trading at around 1.62%. The last time bond yields moved lower so quickly was in March 2020 when the pandemic effectively shut down the U.S. economy.