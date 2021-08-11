Stocks close mostly higher on Wall Street, but tech lags

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Pullbacks in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow added 0.6%. Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. Energy prices rose, sending the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil up 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.33%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday, pushing beyond the records they had set a day earlier on the back of strong earnings and better-than-expected economic data.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 2:14 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210 points, or 0.6%, to 35,475 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%.

Banks made some of the strongest gains after bond yields initially edged higher, which benefits lenders because it allows them to charge higher interest on loans. Bond yields eased back by mid-afternoon. After reaching 1.36% in the early going, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.33% from 1.34% late Tuesday. Bank of America rose 0.9%.