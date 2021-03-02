Stocks drift lower on Wall Street; yields continue to ease

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday, giving back some of their big gains from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. A day before, it leaped 2.4% for its best performance since June, nearly erasing its entire loss from the week before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 49 points, or 0.2%, at 31,584, as of 1:16 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.7% lower.

“At some point the market has to stabilize and today it seems to be stabilizing," said Mike Zigmont, director of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.

For weeks, the market’s focus has been fixed on the bond market, where a swift recent rise in interest rates is threatening one of the main reasons for the stock market’s run to records through the pandemic.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased a bit more Tuesday afternoon, down to 1.42% from 1.44% late Monday. It’s a reprieve following weeks of relentless rising. The 10-year yield had crossed above 1.50% last week, up from roughly 0.90% at the start of the year, and the zoom higher raised worries that more increases would destabilize the market.