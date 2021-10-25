Stocks drift mostly lower on Wall Street ahead of earnings

The three major indexes posted their third weekly gain after investors were encouraged by mostly solid corporate results.

Also Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said industrial supply chain problems have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into next year.

Investors are looking for clues as to how companies are navigating supply chain problems and rising costs for materials, transportation and other goods and services. Many companies have warned higher costs will hurt operations.

Powell also said the Fed isn’t prepared to lift its benchmark interest rate from near zero. But he suggested the economy might be ready for a rate hike next year.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 72 cents to $84.48 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.26 to $83.76 on Friday. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, lost 26 cents to $85.27 per barrel in London. It rose 92 cents the previous session to $85.53.

The dollar gained to 113.64 yen from Friday’s 113.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.1648 from $1.1637.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.