Stocks drift mostly lower on Wall Street in early trading

Stocks are drifting lower in the early going on Wall Street Wednesday, though a sharp turn higher in energy prices is pushing energy companies to solid gains. The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1%, and the the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.1%. Major casino operators were falling on concerns that their operations in Macau could be affected by a broad regulatory crackdown in China. Wynn Resorts fell 9.4% and Las Vegas Sands gave up 5.1%. Microsoft rose 1.2% after announcing a dividend increase and a new stock buyback program. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.29%.

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks opened flat while Asian markets declined Wednesday after U.S. inflation was lower than expected amid unease about the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant.

London and Frankfurt opened little-changed. Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo retreated.

Wall Street futures were higher a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index fell despite data showing consumer prices rose at their slowest rate in seven months in August.

“Initial optimism from a lower-than-expected print on the U.S. CPI was quickly overridden by global growth concerns,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.