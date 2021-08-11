Stocks edge higher, pushing further into record territory

Stocks were mostly higher in midday trading Wednesday, pushing beyond the records they had set a day earlier on the back of strong earnings and better-than-expected economic data.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% as of 11:33 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172 points, or 0.5%, to 35,437 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.5%.

Banks made some of the strongest gains as bond yields edged higher, which benefits banks because it allows them to charge higher interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.36% from 1.34% late Tuesday. Bank of America rose 1.7%.

Industrial stocks also made solid gains and helped counter a drop in technology and health care companies.

Traders got a dose of decent economic news Wednesday. A report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. Year over year, consumer prices have increased a substantial 5.4%.