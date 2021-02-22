Weakness in Big Tech stocks leaves Wall Street mostly lower

But the large amount of stimulus being pumped into the economy has given some investors pause as worries of inflation have reentered the market after being nonexistent for more than a decade. Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds and notes have risen in the last several weeks as investors have predicted more inflation would come with the economic recovery.

“There are some risks out there,” said Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “The issue is are we just normalizing back to where we were before the pandemic or are we talking about a sea change.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.36% from 1.34% late Friday and has been rising steadily throughout the year. The higher yields have helped lift banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Morgan Stanley rose 2.1%.

There was a lot of churn within different sectors just behind the broader market losses. The S&P 500 was just about evenly split between winners and losers.

Technology stocks accounted for a big share of the selling. The sector, which powered much of the market's gains in 2020, is on pace for a fifth straight loss. That pullback helped drag down the Nasdaq, while the Dow, which isn't as heavily weighted with tech stocks, rose.