Stocks fall, bond yields rise after weak August jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Friday after a report showed U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs last month, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring. But while the numbers might indicate a slowdown in the economic recovery, they may also persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone winding down its economic stimulus. The Dow dipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.32% from 1.30%. Shares of Broadcom rose 2.6% after the chipmaker’s fourth-quarter earnings topped analysts’ estimates.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Global stock markets were mixed Friday as investors waited to see whether U.S. hiring in August was weak enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone the winding down of economic stimulus.

Tokyo advanced after Wall Street hit its second record this week. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined.

Markets were waiting for U.S. data on employment, which the Fed has indicated is a factor in deciding when to trim stimulus. Forecasters expect 750,000 jobs were added in August, which would reduce unemployment to 5.2% but would be below the monthly average of 940,000 in June and July.