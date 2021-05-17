Stocks fall in afternoon trading on Wall Street as tech lags

Crude oil prides rose and helped lift several energy companies. Exxon Mobil rose 1.2%.

Investors are still carefully watching for signs of inflation rising too quickly as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Concerns over inflation, some of which is expected, have made for choppy trading. The pace and breadth of the recovery is also being monitored as more people in the U.S. get vaccinated, but COVID-19 still poses a threat.

The cautious approach follows several months of solid gains for the major indexes. Expectations for strong corporate earnings, which have mostly been fulfilled, also helped fuel much of the rally earlier in the year.

"History says whenever we’ve had such a strong start to the year we tend to take a break and digest some of those gains," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “In many ways this is fairly natural.”

Bond yields were steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.63%, little changed from late Friday.

European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets ended mixed.

