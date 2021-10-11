Stocks give up an early gain and end lower on Wall Street

Stocks gave up an early gain and ended lower on Wall Street Monday. Most sectors ended in the red, led by technology companies and banks. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Energy companies held up better than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil rose 1.5% to just over $80 a barrel. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

