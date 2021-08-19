Stocks mostly lower as commodity prices fall; Macy's climbs

Stocks were lower in early trading Thursday, continuing a minor pullback from earlier in the week when the market hit record highs. Commodities were getting hit hard as prices for basic materials fell sharply.

The S&P 500 index lost 0.2% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%.

Commodities fell, with everything from oil to agricultural commodities to metals moving broadly lower. Copper prices were down nearly 2%, while oil was down nearly 3%. The drop in commodities prices was dragging down oil companies and those who extract raw materials for industrial uses. Miner Freeport-McMoRan, Devon Energy and Occidental Petroleum fell 3% or more.

The volatility in the commodities markets is notable because investors have been acutely focused on inflation as the global economy emerges from the pandemic. Earlier this year prices for basic materials like lumber and copper and gasoline were all rising steadily and several high multi-year highs. Most of those gains have now been erased with declines in recent weeks.