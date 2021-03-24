Stocks move higher as banks, industrial companies recover

The pandemic remains a dominant topic for investors. Stocks fell on Tuesday after Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, and the Netherlands extended lockdowns and imposed new travel and business curbs in response to spikes in infection. That followed similar moves earlier by Italy and France.

“There's a feeling that we’re not quite done with COVID-19 yet at all," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. “That, combined with other concerns, is creating a lot of uncertainty.”

The bond market was relatively quiet for a change. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell slightly to 1.62%. It had been as high as 1.74% last week, which caused the stock market to go into selling mode.

Bond yields have risen this year as traders have been watching the potential for inflation pressures to pick up after struggling economies were flooded with credit and government spending. That has depressed U.S. bond prices, prompting some to shift money out of stocks.

While rising interest rates are a key concern, investors are still juggling worries about the speed of vaccine distribution, COVID-19 cases and the potential for future tax changes crimping corporate profits, McMillan said.

“There’s no central narrative that’s moving the market in one direction,” he said. “Smaller waves have the potential to rock the market back and forth.”

