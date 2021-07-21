Stocks move higher on Wall Street as more earnings roll in

Stocks moved higher on Wall Street for a second day Wednesday, recouping more of their losses following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. Investors have turned their attention to companies' quarterly report cards, which have started to roll in steadily as earnings season ramps up.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.6% as of 2:20 p.m. Eastern. Banks and technology companies helped power much of the benchmark index's gains. Discovery Financial Services rose 3.9% and chipmaker Nvidia gained 3.1%. Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil marched 4.7% higher. Occidental Petroleum vaulted 7.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.6%. Despite Monday's steep drop, all three indexes are now positive for the week.

What's pushing stocks higher the last two days has been better-than-expected results from big corporations. Summer is typically a slow time for Wall Street, with investors and traders taking vacations and holding steady until later this year. The dominant thing that will drive the market, with the exception of big economic reports, will be how well companies do versus expectations.