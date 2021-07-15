Stocks move lower, pull indexes below recent record highs

American International Group, better known as AIG, rose 2.9% after the insurance company reached a deal with Blackstone Group to help manage some of its life insurance assets.

Investors are also trying to determine how the economic recovery will play out for the rest of the year as the world tries to get back to normal with COVID-19 waning, but still lingering.

“There’s a big question mark around COVID-19 shifting from an acute to a chronic condition for the global market,” said Rod von Lipsey, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management.

While the virus and its variants aren't likely to severely disrupt the economic recovery, expectations for a quick snapback have been stymied by persistent mutations, he said.

Traders also kept an eye on Washington, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his second day of testimony before Congress. Powell reiterated that signs of inflation should ease or reverse over time, while acknowledging that the U.S. is in the midst of an unparalleled economic reopening on the heels of a pandemic-induced recession.

Investors also got a report from the Labor Department showed that unemployment claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000, the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year.

