Stocks move mostly lower as bond yields resume their climb

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in afternoon trading as another tick up in bond yields gave investors pause. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden's stimulus package remain front and center.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.5% as of 1:14 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 95 points, or 0.3%, to 31,487 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

Banks benefited from the increase in bond yields, which allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.48% from 1.41%.

Goldman Sachs rose 2%. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all rose more than 3%. The KBW Bank Index, a measure of the 24 largest banks, was up more than 2%.

"The 10-year yield is saying the economy is going to get stronger,” said Ryan Detrick, chief investment strategist for LPL Financial.

Treasury yields hit the psychologically important 1.50% mark last week, as investors have braced for stronger economic growth but also a possible increase in inflation.