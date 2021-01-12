Stocks notch gains on Wall Street; Treasury yields climb

General Motors jumped 6.2% amid excitement about a business unit it's creating to sell electric-powered delivery vehicles and equipment.

Stocks of smaller companies also rallied. The Russell 2000 index of small-caps gained 36.95 points, or 1.8%, to 2,127.96, a record high. They've been leading the market in recent weeks as investors see them benefiting much more from a healthier economy than behemoth stocks that managed to largely sustain themselves through the pandemic.

“You’re starting to see value stocks and financials putting in a consistent outperformance versus growth stocks,” Slimmon said. “But, as rates move higher that thesis becomes more challenged.”

On the losing end were several of those Big Tech stocks that cruised as work-from-home and other trends beneficial to them boosted their profits. Microsoft slipped 1.2%, Facebook fell 2.2% and Google's parent company dipped 1.1%.

Profits will be in focus on Wall Street in upcoming weeks as companies report how much they made during the last three months of 2020. Banks are among the first to report, with several scheduled for Friday. Across the S&P 500, analysts are forecasting a sharp drop in earnings of nearly 9% from a year earlier.