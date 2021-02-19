Stocks on Wall Street trade higher after 3 days of losses

Stocks moved higher in morning trading Friday, recovering some ground after three straight days of losses. Investors remain focused on the future of the COVID-stricken economy and the potential for more stimulus to fix it.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 11:35 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.9%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was up 2.3%, a sign that investors were anticipating more economic growth.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to set mortgage rates, rose to 1.34%, though that’s still low by historical standards.

Wall Street continues to look to Washington for direction, as Democrats move forward with their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to combat the coronavirus. Incremental moves were made this week, with the Biden administration signalling it would drop its call for a $15-an-hour minimum wage in this stimulus plan in order to get support from moderate Democratic senators.

The stimulus plan would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.