Stocks open mixed, but energy sector climbs along with oil

The release of weaker than expected U.S. employment figures pulled share prices on Wall Street lower Friday. The jobs report showed employers added just 194,000 jobs last month, well short of the 479,000 that economists had anticipated.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.8% from 5.1%, and the government revised past months’ hiring numbers higher. But last month’s hiring was still the weakest since December 2020. Average wages also rose a bit faster from August than expected, which helps workers but adds to worries about inflation.

This week, attention on Wall Street turns to inflation numbers due out on Wednesday, and upcoming corporate earnings.

In Asian trading on Monday, Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.6% to finish at 28,498.20 after Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, backed away from comments suggesting he favored raising taxes on capital gains and dividends. The possibility of such an increase had spooked investors after he took office on Oct. 4.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,299.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.0% to 25,325.09, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 3,591.71. South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday.