Stocks slightly lower, pulled down by healthcare

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in early trading Thursday. Healthcare stocks were among the biggest decliners after news last night that the White House supports waiving intellectual property rights for coronavirus vaccines to help immunize poorer countries faster.

The S&P 500 index lost 0.3% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.7%.

Shares of drugmaker Moderna lost 9% after the company reported its first-ever quarterly profit, helped by the company's coronavirus vaccine. The drop was largely tied to the news from the White House, as shares of other drug companies like Pfizer and Merck were down 2% and 1%, respectively.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell much less than the other vaccine makers, partly because J&J has other businesses like Band-Aids, the pain reliever Tylenol and its baby products franchise.

Investors remain focused on corporate earnings, with results from Wall Street Journal publisher News Corp after the closing bell, and results from Cigna, Equifax and insurance giant AIG on Friday. Of the S&P 500 companies reporting so far, 84% topped analysts’ expectations, according to FactSet.