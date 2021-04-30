Stocks pull below record but still end best month this year

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fared worse than the broader market. It fell 29.01 points, or 1.3%, to 2,266.45.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, massive support from the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve, and increasingly positive economic data have been driving expectations for a strong rebound for the economy and robust corporate profit growth this year. That’s helped stocks push higher and kept indexes near their all-time highs.

The Commerce Department delivered more encouraging news Thursday when it said the U.S. economy grew at a brisk 6.4% annual rate in the last quarter and is likely to accelerate further as more vaccinations are administered and COVID-19 cases continue to fall.

“The broad story is one of case counts on the whole being lowered across the majority of the world and vaccines ramping up generally across the world and that's getting us back to normal,” said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.