Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

Although the Commerce Department reported that sales of durable goods fell 1.3%, it also released updated data showing the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter as growing numbers of people got vaccinated, allowing the economy to shift back toward normal activity.

The positive open “follows optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Tokyo added 636 points to 29,185.34 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.6% to 29,305.44. In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 0.9% to 3,194.33. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,609.03 and Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% to 7,179.20.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,200.88. It was on track for a gain this week of about 1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.