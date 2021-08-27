Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of anticipated Fed speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher in early Friday trading on Wall Street, ahead of a highly anticipated speech by the head of the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% after the first few minutes of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 109 points higher, or 0.3%, at 35,320, as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%.

Stocks remain close to their record highs, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their latest on Wednesday, thanks in large part to the Federal Reserve’s massive efforts to prop up the economy and financial markets.

But the beginning of the end of the Fed’s assistance may be in sight now that the unemployment rate has dropped and inflation has picked up. That’s why so much attention is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to give a speech at 10 a.m. Eastern as part of an annual economic policy symposium.