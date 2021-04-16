Stocks rise, push S&P 500 toward another weekly gain

Homebuilder stocks were broadly higher after the Commerce Department said Friday that U.S. home construction rebounded strongly in March to the fastest pace since 2006, as builders recovered from an unusually frigid February. The report also showed that applications for building permits, a good sign of future activity, increased by 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.77 million units. D.R. Horton rose 2.9% and KB Home was up 2.8%.

Investors continue to be focused on the global economic recovery. China’s economy expanded at a sizzling annual pace of 18.3% in the first quarter of the year, the government reported Friday. The world's second-largest economy contracted, as most of the world did, during the first months of the pandemic.

Traders are welcoming a wave of encouraging economic reports showing how hungry Americans are to spend again, how fewer workers are losing their jobs and how much fatter corporate profits are getting. New data on retail sales and jobless claims Thursday reinforced the view that the recovery is accelerating.

The last round of stimulus from the government helped lift retail sales and investors now have to weigh other proposals in Washington, which include investments in infrastructure and potential tax changes.