Stocks slip as Wall Street takes a breather after 4-day run

“The equity markets remain forward-looking and focused on what is to come beyond the next 10-15 days," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Shares of Twitter slid 6.4% for one of the largest losses in the S&P 500 after it banned Trump from his account and his 89 million followers. Twitter cited “the risk of further incitement of violence,” but the move has drawn a lot of anger from conservatives who may abandon the service and ask for more regulatory scrutiny of the company. Facebook fell 4% after it suspended Trump’s accounts.

Other areas of the market also lost momentum, but not by as much as social media stocks and Big Tech. Stocks of smaller companies fell, nudging the Russell 2000 index down 0.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,091.01. It remains 5.9% higher for 2021 so far, more than quadruple the gain of the big stocks in the S&P 500. Investors have been rotating out of the winners of the stay-at-home pandemic economy and looking for potential winners of a recovering economy.