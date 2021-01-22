Mixed finish on Wall Street as worldwide rally takes a pause

IBM dropped 9.9% for one of the market's sharpest losses after reporting weaker revenue for the last three months of 2020 than analysts expected. The tech giant’s revenue has been mostly shrinking for years.

IBM nevertheless also reported a higher profit for the end of 2020 than Wall Street expected. That’s been the big theme so far in the early part of this earnings season, with about 13% of companies in the S&P 500 having reported. With bank and some other industries leading the way, profit reports have consistently come in better than Wall Street had feared.

“Earnings have been spectacular," said David Lyon, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Seagate Technology fell 5.2% despite joining that cavalcade of companies reporting better earnings than expected. It also gave a forecast for revenue and profit in the current quarter that matched or topped Wall Street’s. Analysts said a lot of that optimism may have already been built into the stock's price.