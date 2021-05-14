Stocks start higher, but are still headed for weekly losses

Stocks were solidly higher in early trading on Friday, but the market is still on track to end the week in the red after three days of steep drops earlier in the week. Investors continue to focus on the possibility of inflation as the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 index was up 1.1% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite, where the losses this week have been steeper, was up 1.5%. Even with the gains, the S&P 500 is on pace to end the week down 1.8% and the Nasdaq down 3.1%.

Disney fell 4% after reporting lower revenue and missing forecasts for growth in subscriber additions to its video streaming service. Disney had been adding subscribers at a breakneck pace the past year, helped by popular shows like “The Mandalorian” and the pandemic, which kept many Americans at home with little to do except watch TV.

Technology stocks led the gainers after sinking earlier in the week as investors fretted about signs of rising inflation. Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Google's parent company all rose 1% or more.